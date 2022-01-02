Arrests, clashes in Netherlands Covid protest
Demonstrators gathered in one of Amsterdam's main squares
Hundreds of Ukrainian nationalists held a torchlight march in the capital of Kyiv to mark the birthday of Stepan Bandera, the leader of a rebel militia that fought alongside Nazi soldiers in World War II. A large sector of eastern Ukraine has been under the control of Russia-backed separatist rebels since 2014. “Today, when there is a war with the occupier at the front, and the struggle against the ‘fifth column’ continues in the rear, we remember and honor the memory of Stepan Bandera,” said Andriy Tarasenko, leader of the nationalist party Right Sector.
Thousands of people in the Netherlands defied a ban on assembling and demonstrated Sunday against the Dutch government’s coronavirus lockdown measures, gathering on a central square before marching toward a park in Amsterdam. A small group of demonstrators briefly clashed with riot police as officers worked to clear the crowd from Museum Square based on an order from Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.
GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Palestinian militants in Gaza fired two rockets toward the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday which exploded off the coast of Tel Aviv and prompted retaliatory strikes, Israel said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Gaza militants for the rocket firing or comment from Hamas, the Islamist armed group that rules the coastal Palestinian enclave. Hamas has occasionally test-fired rockets, launching them toward the sea.
Egyptian officials Sunday pushed for Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip to rein in hostilities and adhere to a cease-fire in place since the war in May. The Egyptian efforts came a day after Hamas militants launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel, prompting Israel to carry out airstrikes on militant positions in Gaza early Sunday. The Israeli military said it struck “a rocket manufacturing site and military posts” belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to Saturday’s rocket fire.
KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Security forces killed two people during protests in Sudan on Sunday against military rule, a doctors' committee said. This brought to 56 the death toll in protests since a coup on Oct. 25, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said. Security forces have not yet commented on the deaths.
Thousands of people in the capital of the Netherlands have defied a ban to gather for a demonstration against the Dutch government’s coronavirus lockdown measures
Sudanese security forces deployed in large numbers Sunday, setting up road blocks in the capital Khartoum amid calls for pro-democracy rallies in "memory of the martyrs" killed in recent protests.
Officials said that at least 12 people were killed and 15 others were injured on Saturday following a crowd surge at a Hindu shrine in Kashmir. An investigation is still being conducted into the incident, but it appears based on initial reports that a group of people making their way to pay respects at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Katra town were involved in a dispute, which led to the crowd surge, the Associated Press reported.Tens of...