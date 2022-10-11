Arrests expected in Saturday Beckley shooting

Oct. 11—The Beckley Police Department is expecting to make arrests this week following a shooting in downtown Beckley Saturday night.

Beckley Police Chief Dean Bailey told The Register-Herald Monday afternoon that the department is continuing to interview witnesses and working to obtain video "in an attempt to identify those responsible."

"We hope to make arrests within the coming days," Bailey said.

According to a post on the Beckley Police Department's Facebook page Saturday night, the shooting was unrelated to Beckley's Chili Night festival, which was wrapping up a few blocks away from where the shooting took place.

The shooting was initially reported around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of the Charles House, which is located in the 200 block of South Heber Street."

Officers assigned to work the festival as well as others on duty responded to the scene, where they found no victims and no one with injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app.