Arrests expected soon in case of 12 patient deaths at Florida nursing home, attorney says

Four employees at a Florida nursing home where 12 residents died after Hurricane Irma knocked out power in 2017 could be arrested on manslaughter or other charges as soon as today, lawyers say.

Lawyers for three nurses and an administrator who worked at Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, 20 miles north of Miami, when the storm roared through south Florida September 10 of that year say they expect their clients to be charged.

David Frankel, a lawyer for the charge nurse, told The New York Times he expects his client will be charged with 12 counts of manslaughter. Lawyer Lawrence Hashish told The Associated Press that he represents one of three nurses and an administrator expecting to be charged. Hashish said he expected those would likely entail some form of manslaughter offense.

"The real crime is that the state is looking to blame selfless caregivers and the evidence will show that no crime was committed," Hashish said. His co-counsel, Ilham Soffan, told the AP that their client was turning herself in Monday.

Hurricane Irma devastated parts of the Caribbean and Florida during a brutal, two-week march directly blamed for more than 50 deaths across the region. Almost three-quarters of Florida's homes and businesses lost power that in some areas took weeks to restore.

Twelve deaths at the center had been ruled homicides. Federal, state and local authorities opened investigations in the days after the deaths, but no charges had been filed.

More than 115 people were evacuated from the nursing home, some in critical condition. Three people were found dead at the scene, one died during the evacuation, four were pronounced dead at a hospital. The others succumbed later.

Hashish said his client works as a full-time nurse at another facility and was picking up a shift that day in September 2017.

"They called her. They said, 'can you come and help? We're short-handed,' and look what she walked into," he said.

Patients began dying at the rehabilitation center days after the devastating hurricane struck Florida amid widespread power outages. Investigators said the center did not evacuate patients as temperatures inside began rising, even though a fully functional hospital was across the street. The home's license was suspended days after the storm and it was later shuttered.

Paramedic Craig Wohlitka and other paramedics from Hollywood Fire-Rescue testified last year that he was haunted by the deaths of patients there. Fire Lt. Amy Parrinello said one of the female patients had a temperature of 107.5 degrees, the highest she had ever seen in his 12-year career. Later that morning, she said, another patient topped that with a temperature so high it couldn't be measured.

A Sept. 13, 2017 file photo shows a police staging area at the south entrance of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills where residents died, in Hollywood, Fla. Defense attorneys said Sunday, August 25, 2019 that arrests are expected shortly in the case of the Florida nursing home where 12 elderly patients died after the complex lost power and was engulfed by sweltering heat during the powerful 2017 Hurricane Irma. More

In the aftermath of Irma, the deaths made national headlines and sparked a political backlash. Months afterward, lawmakers passed a bill requiring backup power sources in Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The legislation requires such facilities to have a generator capable of keeping nursing homes and assisted living facilities at 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) or lower for at least four days.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida nursing home deaths at Hollywood Hills: Arrests expected