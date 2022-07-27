These arrests lead to Whatcom seizure of large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, guns

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A large quantity of drugs and guns were seized and twelve people were arrested in connection with their roles in an alleged drug trafficking organization that was bringing illegal drugs, including fentanyl powder, into the Pacific Northwest.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration finished a joint drug investigation into the trafficking organization on July 25 and 26, according to a Wednesday afternoon sheriff’s office press release.

Detectives and agents executed 12 federal search warrants at 11 locations in Washington and one location in California with the help of the Fresno DEA office, the release states.

The warrants led to the arrests of 12 people, two of whom were federally indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Washington in Seattle. Nine of the people were arrested and are expected to face state drug charges in Whatcom County Superior Court. One additional person was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm, the press release states.

The takedown of the alleged trafficking organization, which was primarily bringing drugs into Whatcom County, resulted in the seizure of roughly 34 firearms, 50,000 fentanyl pills, seven kilograms of fentanyl powder, two pounds of methamphetamine, three ounces of cocaine, one vehicle and $58,000 in U.S. currency, according to the release.

Numerous investigative methods were used leading up to the takedown of the alleged trafficking organization, including a traffic stop that led to the seizure of an improvised explosive device, or IED, the release states.

The following nine people are expected to face drug charges in Whatcom County Superior Court:

▪ Loren Walker, 54, of Bellingham.

▪ William Fife, 67, of Bellingham.

▪ Brian Corbett, 50, of Bellingham.

▪ Steven Binschus, 58, of Bellingham.

Story continues

▪ Christina Hein, 44, of Bellingham.

▪ Yvette Bailey, 54, of Ferndale.

▪ Mary Bohannan, 58, of Bellingham.

▪ Amanda Lawrence, 44, of Blaine.

▪ Gregory Hite, 62, of Bellingham.

Clarke Smull, 55, of Bellingham, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

“This investigation, the resulting arrests and the seizure of large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and firearms are demonstrative of the wide-scale availability of these deadly drugs in our community; the level of organization involved in the criminal enterprises that deal in them and the potential for violence. We will continue to work in coordination with our local, state and federal partners to try and eradicate this menace and hold those who profit in this illicit business accountable before the law,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said in a prepared statement.

The sheriff’s office collaborated with the Washington State Patrol, Bellingham Police Department, Mount Vernon Police Department, Ferndale Police Department, Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit, Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, the Whatcom County Health Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.