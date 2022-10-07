Arrests made in 2017 homicide cold case

The Clarksville Police Department has made arrests this week in a homicide cold case from 2017.

A news release from CPD says there was an arrest Thursday in the shooting death of 28-year-old Rayquan Hudson, that occurred five years ago.

Shamar Lebron Blount, 26, was served an indictment for First Degree Felony Murder and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with bond set at $325,000.

A co-defendant, Khavell Malik Williams, was given the same indictment and is being held in a different state facility, CPD said.

Case details

On Nov. 20, 2017, CPD responded to a shooting call at 201 Mitchell St. just after 4pm.

Upon arrival, Hudson was found shot and lying on the front porch of the residence.

He was taken to Tennova Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This case is an open and ongoing investigation and CPD anticipates more arrests in association with it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carlton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5172.

