Arrests made in area mail theft investigation; Kettering police to announce details

Kettering police made arrests Thursday morning stemming from an investigation into recent thefts from post offices.

The department will release information on the arrests during a news conference Thursday afternoon, a department spokesperson told News Center 7.

Kettering police posted on social media this week about multiple mailboxes that were tampered with in Kettering and Beavercreek over the weekend.

Additionally 26 reports have been taken by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office involving mail theft including at the Paragon Road branch in Washington Twp.

This story will be updated as new details are announced.




