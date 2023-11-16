Arrests made for armed robbery, carjacking in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two people were arrested for an armed robbery and armed carjacking in D.C.

Police said that the suspects followed their first victim as they left a metro station in Northwest, D.C. at around 4 p.m. on Monday. Once the victim was in the 1700 block of 7th St., N.W., the suspects pulled out guns and took things from the victim before fleeing the scene.

Later, just before 6 p.m., the same group of suspects approached victims while they were loading their car in the 2400 block of Market Place, N.E. The suspects again pulled out guns and stole their car, driving away from the scene.

Police said that they recovered the vehicle.

On Monday, a 20-year-old man from Southeast, D.C. was arrested. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy from Northeast, D.C. was also arrested. Both were charged with armed robbery and armed carjacking.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

