Arrests made in Aug. 20 Louisville drive-by shooting

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with the drive-by shooting that occurred on Handy Street near Louisville Sunday, Aug. 20 where five people suffered gunshot wounds.

Jalen Landers, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on Aug. 21. O’Maryn Zentrell Davis, 19, of Augusta, was arrested Aug. 27. And Lekendrick Cunningham Jr., 18, of Louisville, was arrested Aug. 29. All three subjects are in custody at the Jefferson County Jail where they were charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, weapons offenses and participation in criminal street gang activity. A spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident is still under investigation and more arrests and charges could be forthcoming.

The shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, at a cookout on Handy Street near Wrens Quarters just outside of Louisville. Shots were fired from a vehicle striking three males and two females.

The spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office said that around 30 people were attending the cookout and there were small children in the crowd.

“All of the victims in this incident are out of the hospital and recovering from their injuries at home,” the spokesman said.

