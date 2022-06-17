Arrests made in back-to-back Merced pursuits. One driver went up to 140 mph, police say

Two people were arrested Thursday during separate vehicle pursuit incidents in Merced, one of which reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to authorities.

At about 3:05 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a BMW 3 series after observing the driver make an illegal U-turn on 16th Street, according to Merced police Sgt. Jeremy Salyers.

Police said the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed traveling east on 16th Street and entered the southbound lanes of Highway 99.

Salyers said the vehicle reached speeds of about 140 mph and officers reported at least one motorist on Highway 99 appeared to almost drive off the road as a result of the speeding driver.

According to Slayers, just as the decision was made to cancel the pursuit due to the excessive speeds, the vehicle appeared to become disabled and came to a stop along the highway near Le Grand Road.

Officers arrested the driver of the vehicle, identified as Kevin Lema, 42, of Atwater, on suspicion of excessive speeding, evading and driving on a suspended license, according to Salyers. Police said an adult male passenger in the vehicle was released without charges.

Second pursuit

A short time later, at bout 3:42 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a driver for a vehicle code violation in the area of East Gerard Avenue and Starlight Avenue, according to Salyers.

Police said the driver took off and drove to nearby Mira Court where the vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle before the driver, identified as 27-year-old Darren Langston, took off on foot.

Salyers said the officer chased Langston to the 600 block of Morgan Court where he was apprehended and arrested on suspicion of evading, probation violation as well as warrants.

According to police, Langston is a documented gang member.