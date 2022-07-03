Arrests made in Blakely aggravated assault investigation

Jul. 2—BLAKELY — The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Christian Malik Gray, 21, and Jadrian Sol, 23, both of Blakely, on aggravated assault charges (seven counts), cruelty to children in the first degree (four counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Union City this week.

The pair will be extradited and taken to the Early County Jail.

On May 31, the Blakely Police Department requested GBI assistance in reference to an aggravated assault investigation. Preliminary information indicates that Blakely Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a home at 250 Palmetto Ave. in Blakely and found three people shot. All three victims were treated and released. GBI agents were able to obtain warrants for Gray and Sol.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Blakely Police Department at (229) 723-63414 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.