Arrests made as police break up remaining blockade at U.S.-Canada border

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

Canadian police arrested roughly 12 people Sunday as they moved to dispel the remains of the "freedom convoy" demonstration that has blockaded a major U.S.-Canada border crossing, Windsor police Sgt. Steve Betteridge told reporters.

Driving the news: The Windsor Police confirmed in a statement Sunday that "several" people had been arrested on charges of "mischief" and a number of vehicles seized.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Windsor Police acted in conjunction with other policing partners to conduct the arrests, per the statement.

  • "Of those 12 arrests, there was no violence involved, no violence from the protesters and the officers did not have to use use of force," Betteridge said.

  • Betteridge added that authorities hope to have the bridge reopened later Sunday, but cautioned that the situation remains fluid.

Worth noting: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke to their Canadian counterparts Sunday morning about the progress being ease the blockade, White House Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said in a statement.

  • "The updates they received indicate that most protestors have been cleared from the Ambassador bridge, barriers are being removed, and the corridor is being secured," Sherwood-Randall said.

Why it matters: Police began trying to clear passage of Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S. on Saturday, following an injunction giving law enforcement more power to remove the protesters.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada protests sound common refrain: 'We stand for freedom'

    Canadians who have occupied downtown Ottawa, disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and inspired copycat protests from New Zealand to the Netherlands sound a common note when asked about their motivation: Decisions about their health shouldn't be made by the government. “We stand for freedom,” said Karen Driedger, 40, who home-schools her kids and attended protests in Ottawa and Windsor. The refrain isn't new to a pandemic-weary world, two years after the COVID-19 virus prompted curfews and closures, face-mask mandates and debates over vaccine requirements.

  • Complete results: North Region girls wrestling tournament at Franklin High School

    Girls wrestlers took the mat at Region North tournament. Check out all the results here.

  • Letters to the Editor: DNR not smarter than the average bear for ranger housing decision

    After reading the reports of the Burlington School Board meetings and the parents' reactions to the mask policies, I ask if these parents are willing to sacrifice their children and the adults who are attempting to educate them.

  • Canada bridge protesters cleared by police after a week of disruption

    Police on the Canadian side of a key US border crossing clear protesters after a week of disruption.

  • Canada police arrest protesters in effort to reopen key bridge with U.S

    Canadian police made several arrests on Sunday and cleared protesters and vehicles that had blocked a vital trade route on the border with the United States, but the bridge was not yet open to traffic on Sunday. The officers moved in after a tense standoff between Canadian police and demonstrators since Friday when a court order and threats of arrest failed to end the six-day-old blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario. Windsor Police said in a statement on Sunday they arrested several people on a charge of mischief, without saying how many.

  • Ambassador Bridge Quiet as Ontario Police Clear Protesters and Vehicles

    Officials continued to clear protesters and vehicles near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, as demonstrations continued for a seventh consecutive day on Sunday, February 13.Windsor Police said on Sunday that several arrests were made and multiple vehicles within the demonstration area were seized.This footage, taken by Brendan Gutenschwager, shows quiet scenes near the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday morning. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

  • Biden, Ukrainian President Speak as U.S. Warns Invasion Could Soon Happen

    National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is prepared to respond to whatever Russia decides to do.

  • Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

    Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation. The tense standoff at the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, eased somewhat early in the day when Canadian police persuaded demonstrators to move the trucks they had used to barricade the entrance to the busy international crossing.

  • National Security Adviser Says Russia, Not U.S., Is ‘Source Of The Alarm’ In Ukraine

    The White House's Jake Sullivan spoke about what has become the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

  • Trucks leave border blockade, but vaccine mandate protesters arrive on foot: Latest COVID updates

    Pickup trucks and semis left Saturday, leaving a crowd of protesters on foot. For days, protesters have been blocking the border.

  • Afghan refugees in UAE protest for third day, call for U.S. resettlement

    The demonstrations by hundreds of Afghans began https://www.wsj.com/articles/afghan-refugees-held-for-months-in-the-u-a-e-protest-the-conditions-11644511778 on Wednesday at the centre where they are being housed as months of frustrations with what refugees say is a lack of communication over the resettlement process boiled over. A protester told Reuters by phone more refugees had joined the demonstration on Friday, a day after a U.S. official visited the centre and told them it could take years for applications to be processed. The official added that many refugees, however, were unlikely to ever be resettled in the United States, according to the protester.

  • Protesters Face Police at Ambassador Bridge as Authorities Move to Clear Blockade

    Ontario authorities moved to clear a protest blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, as it entered its sixth day on Saturday, February 12.The moves came after an Ontario Superior Court injunction prohibiting obstruction of the bridge, which is the busiest land border crossing between the US and Canada.The injunction, which came into effect at 7 pm ET on Friday, stated that people were prohibited from “impeding or blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge and indirect or direct approaching roadways and access points” for 10 days.People remained at liberty to engage in a peaceful, lawful, and safe protest that did not impede or block access to the Ambassador Bridge and approaching roadways, the injunction stated.Aerial footage posted by Brendan Gutenschwager on Saturday morning shows a standoff near the bridge as police move in to disperse protesters, Gutenschwager said.On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a provincial state of emergency in response to the ongoing “Freedom Convoy” protests that have also affected border crossings in Coutts, Alberta, and Emerson, Manitoba. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says 'we could do more in Congress and should' to stop Russia

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Congress should be sending a stronger signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin as fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine persist. On "This Week," anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Graham on Sunday whether he is convinced Putin will invade the neighboring Baltic state. "No, I'm not, but I'm convinced that we could do more in Congress and should," Graham answered.

  • Is Trudeau losing his fight against truckers?

    Anti-vaccine mandate protests are in their third week and Mr Trudeau is under pressure to stop them.

  • 'Zero tolerance': Police towing trucks away, arresting protesters from US-Canadian bridge

    Police swept through the lingering protest near the massive Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit to Canada on Sunday.

  • 'You Can’t Die And Burn In Hell Fast Enough’: Brothers Confront Man Who Killed Their Mom In 1981

    For decades, Linda Slaten’s sons believed they’d never find out who raped and murdered their mother when they were children. But on Wednesday the brothers confronted her killer — a man who had a connection to the family all those years ago. Joseph Mills had once been Tim Slaten’s youth football coach, but pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sexually assaulting and killing the 31-year-old single mother as her two sons slept nearby on Sept. 4, 1981, local station WTVT reports. “I hope when you’re in pr

  • Hillary Clinton Debuts New Hat To Mock Donald Trump's Document Shredding

    When sweet payback goes right to your head.

  • A Florida Keys man bought an electric reel. The deal turned out to be too good to be true

    After buying an expensive electric fishing reel from a man he met online this month, a Florida Keys man contacted the manufacturer to have the gear’s serial number transferred to his name.

  • 2 arrested, charged in shooting of New Mexico State Police officer

    State Police said Caleb Dustin Elledge, of Los Lunas, and Alanna Martinez were located after a Saturday search at a home in the town of McIntosh.

  • Man arrested for not giving guns to cops

    A 60-year-old man was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies for not handing over more than two dozen firearms that were in his possession.