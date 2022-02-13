Arrests made as police break up remaining blockade at U.S.-Canada border

Canadian police arrested roughly 12 people Sunday as they moved to dispel the remains of the "freedom convoy" demonstration that has blockaded a major U.S.-Canada border crossing, Windsor police Sgt. Steve Betteridge told reporters.

Driving the news: The Windsor Police confirmed in a statement Sunday that "several" people had been arrested on charges of "mischief" and a number of vehicles seized.

Windsor Police acted in conjunction with other policing partners to conduct the arrests, per the statement.

"Of those 12 arrests, there was no violence involved, no violence from the protesters and the officers did not have to use use of force," Betteridge said.

Betteridge added that authorities hope to have the bridge reopened later Sunday, but cautioned that the situation remains fluid.

Worth noting: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke to their Canadian counterparts Sunday morning about the progress being ease the blockade, White House Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said in a statement.

"The updates they received indicate that most protestors have been cleared from the Ambassador bridge, barriers are being removed, and the corridor is being secured," Sherwood-Randall said.

Why it matters: Police began trying to clear passage of Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S. on Saturday, following an injunction giving law enforcement more power to remove the protesters.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.

