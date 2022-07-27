Arrests made in catalytic converter thefts

Jul. 26—Limestone County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) recently arrested two individuals after conducting operations in an effort to crack down on catalytic converter thefts in the area. Jimmy Lee Free Jr., 46, of Athens has been charged with 36 counts of ownership documentation required for catalytic converter purchase. Gary Joseph Swearinger, 41, of Hazel Green has been charged with three counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

"Many of you have expressed concerns about the business, 'L&C Converters' located at 25730 U.S. Hwy. 72, Athens, AL 35613. The business operates as a secondary metal recycler purchasing catalytic converters. Per Alabama law, it is unlawful for a secondary metals recycler to purchase catalytic converters that are not part of an entire motor vehicle," LCSO said.

If the business has a copy of the required verifiable documentation and a signed statement showing the seller is the owner, that is permissible. Failure to comply with this law is a Class B felony and could result in up to 20 years in prison.

On July 21, 2022, LCSO Criminal Investigation Division and the Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance on L&C Converters where Captain Caleb Durden and Investigator Steven Ferguson observed converters being exchanged for cash. Durden and Ferguson observed Free complete transactions with several individuals.

Swearinger was observed delivering catalytic converters to Free. Swearinger had a warrant with Athens Police Department and was detained. When the LCSO Narcotics Unit responded, they discovered Swearinger was in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine pills, and fentanyl. Investigators also found 36 catalytic converters, in plain view, for which Free had no documentation. Swearinger and Free were both placed under arrest.

"We have arrested six individuals, on a total of 131 charges related to the theft of catalytic converters, in the past 12 days. We will not tolerate catalytic converter crimes in Limestone County," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.

Swearinger has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $8,500 bond.

Free is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $180,000 bond. Free is also on probation and faces revocation.