Arrests made in catalytic converter thefts

Apr. 23—HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of stealing the catalytic converters from more than a dozen cars to get the precious metals the devices contain.

Charlie Osborne, 34, was arrested Thursday on 14 counts of felony injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal, 13 counts of felony larceny and one count each of attempted felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods, the High Point Police Department said. Fourteen vehicles were targeted in five incidents.

Detectives were able to identify a moped that a suspect in several catalytic converter thefts was seen driving in surveillance videos. A police officer found what appeared to be the moped while on routine patrol, and detectives established probable cause to link Osborne to the moped and the thefts, according to police.

The catalytic converter reduces pollutants in exhaust gas. When removed from a vehicle, the exhaust system of the car or truck will make loud, intrusive noises and won't operate efficiently.

High Point police say that a surge in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles parked outside residences, businesses and churches dates back to last year. Thieves cut off the converter from the rear muffler area of a car or truck.

At a scrapyard or on the black market for auto parts supplies, a catalytic converter can draw from $100 to $500, depending on the type and size. The lucrative metals in catalytic converters are platinum, palladium and rhodium, which fetch a high resale price.