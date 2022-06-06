Arrests made in connection to 2017 Seabeck quadruple murders

A task force with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to the quadruple homicide of a Seabeck family in 2017.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the three suspects were described as a 43-year-old man from Bremerton, a 50-year-old man from Gig Harbor and a 49-year-old man from Bremerton.

All three men were booked into the Kitsap County Jail on sixteen different felony charges for each person, including aggravated murder, arson and burglary.

Bail was set at $20 million for each suspect.

Deputies responding to a report of “something violent” at a Seabeck home in Feb. 2017, couldn’t immediately go inside because the house was on fire.

Once the fire was out, investigators found the bodies of three people inside.

A fourth body was later found in a burned truck in Mason County.

Hunter E. Schaap, 16, Johnathon F. Higgins, 16, Christale Lynn Careaga, 37, and John Careaga, 43, all died of homicidal violence.