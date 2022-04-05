Arrests made in connection with Buchanan County larceny cases

Apr. 5—HURLEY, Va. — Arrests have been made in connection to larcenies that have been occurring at homes affected by the flooding on Guesses Fork area last summer.

Homes throughout the Guesses Fork area were devastated in August 2021 by a major flood. Charges have been filed against suspects who allegedly broke into the flooded area's homes, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

The two suspects have been identified from Kentucky. One of the suspects has been arrested by West Virginia officials, according to a statement Monday from the sheriff's office.

Brandon Estep, 40, of McCarr, Ky has been arrested and charged with the following offenses: felony grand; felony grand larceny of a firearm; brandish/pointing a firearm, which is a misdemeanor offense; and felony break and enter while armed with a deadly weapon.

Estep is currently being housed at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan, W.Va. and is awaiting an extradition hearing.

The other suspects have active warrants and is still being sought by Kentucky and West Virginia officials, according to the sheriff's office. This person is identified as follows and is still at large:

This person, Christopher Harrison, 28, of McCarr, Ky has been charged with the following offenses: felony grand larceny; felony grand larceny of a firearm; and felony break and enter while armed with a deadly weapon.

Harrison was still at large Monday, and considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.

In a separate case, another individual has been charged and arrested in connection to breaking and entering of homes affected by the Hurley flooding.

Nathan Alexander Jewell, 27, of Hurley, Va. has been charged and arrested with the following charges: two felony counts of break and enter.

Jewell is currently being housed at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Haysi, Va. on a $5,500 secure bond and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in the Buchanan County General District Court, according to the sheriff's office.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating other offenses in connection to breaking and entering and larcenies in the Guesses Fork area.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

