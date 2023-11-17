Arrests made in connection to deaths of Cullman County men

Nov. 17—Arrests have been made in the deaths of two Cullman County men found dead in Winston County.

According to Winston County Sheriff's investigators, the bodies of Braxton Thomas, 30, and his brother, Rico Tannehill, 28, were found on Nov. 9, in a vehicle in a wooded area.

"This case in its entirety and many details pursuant to this case cannot be disclosed as there is pending legal action and we do not wish this case, for the victims and their families' sake, to be put into jeopardy," said a statement from the Winston County Sheriff's Office.

The statement did say the brothers, and Brittiany Lashae Lewis, traveled to Winston County from Vinemont Sunday, Nov. 5, around midnight. Investigators allege the brothers used narcotics at a residence in Haleyville, then traveled to a residence near Double Springs, where they consumed more narcotics.

Upon returning to the first residence, investigators believe that Tannehill and Thomas died later that morning in a vehicle in the yard of the residence from an overdose. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results.

Investigators believe the brothers were driven to a remote area off County Road 17 by Marvin Edward Grace, 67, of Haleyville. Investigators say Grace stated he "parked the car in a location where he hoped that they would be found."

Grace has been charged with abuse of a corpse times-2, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime. Also arrested were, April Nicole Gosa who was charged with trafficking fentanyl and criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime; Brittiany Lashae Lewis charged with criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime; Shawn William Dickinson charged with theft of property 3rd, tampering with physical evidence; and Nichole Cline-Ikerd charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance times-2.