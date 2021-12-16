Arrests made in connection with deaths of model, friend drugged and dropped at LA hospitals

Three arrests have been made in connection with the deaths of a model and her friend, who were dropped off unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals last month.

Investigators believe that model Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, "were given drugs and overdosed" at a home on Olympic Boulevard on Nov. 12.

Three masked men in a black Toyota Prius without license plates dropped Giles at Southern California Hospital at Culver City early on Nov. 13, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Christy Giles. (@christygilesx via Instagram)

She was unconscious and soon pronounced dead.

The same men, a short time later, dropped Cabrales Arzola at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center, police said.

She was unconscious and in very critical condition. She was declared dead on Nov. 24, days before her birthday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The coroner has not determined causes of death for the two women, and has requested more studies, a spokeswoman for the office said.

David Pearce, 37; Michael Ansbach, 47; and Brandt Osborn, 42 are charged in connection with the deaths, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday.

Pearce has been charged with manslaughter and is being held on $1 million bail.

Ansbach and Osborn were charged with accessory to manslaughter and are being held on $100,000 bail.

"Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men," said a police statement.

It's unclear if the three men have lawyers.

Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, told NBC Los Angeles, that his wife was party-hopping with her friend Cabrales Arzola on Nov. 12. Both women had Nov. birthdays; Giles celebrated hers the week before she died.

They followed a group of men to go to an after party, another friend who was with them told Cilliers.

He said he and Giles shared locations on their phones. On the 13th, when Giles hadn't come home, Cilliers checked on his wife's location. Her phone was in the ER at Southern California Hospital.