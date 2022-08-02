Arrests made in connection with fatal shooting at Van Buskirk Municipal Park

Victoria Franco
·1 min read
Police announced Tuesday morning the arrest of a man and woman in connection with a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead at Van Buskirk Municipal Park in Stockton last year.

Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, were arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail Monday on suspicion of fatally shooting a man on Dec. 18, 2021.

Police said officers were checking out a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Houston Avenue at Van Buskirk park when they found a 23-year-old man inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 2 arrested in connection with 2021 fatal shooting at Stockton park

