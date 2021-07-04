4 arrested, charged in connection with New Rochelle Uber driver stabbing
Police have made arrests in connection to a stabbing of an Uber driver in Westchester County.
Police have made arrests in connection to a stabbing of an Uber driver in Westchester County.
Different outdoor dining facilities that allow people to bring their dogs along for a drink or a bite to eat
Xavier Dominique Davis was taken into custody on an unrelated family violence charge. The family he's accused of killing was murdered execution-style, police said.
The Taliban have made strides throughout the country, but their most significant gains have been in the northern half of the country.
Dozens of coronavirus patients died after a public hospital on Indonesia’s main island of Java ran out of liquid oxygen amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, a hospital official said Sunday. At least 33 patients with severe coronavirus infections died after the central supply of liquid medical oxygen ran out late Saturday at Dr. Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city due to delays from suppliers over the weekend, said hospital spokesman Banu Hermawan.
Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (shoulder) shared an injury update before Sunday's first game against the Mets.
As tension runs high in Hong Kong, Thursday marked 24 years of the former British colony's return to China, and one year since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in response to months of unrest and challenge to its authority. In stark contrast to the mood in Hong Kong, Beijing has been in a celebratory mode, with patriotic shows, military flybys and cannon salutes to memorialize the founding of the Communist Party 100 years ago. Chinese President Xi Jinping declared in front of tens of thousands gathered in Tiananmen Square that foreign powers attempting to bully his country will "get their heads bashed" and that they'll be met with a "great wall of steel."
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy VOGUEJill Biden does not want to talk about fashion. It’s one of the few sticky moments in her recent Vogue profile: the writer Jonathan Van Meter asks about her style, and gets shut down immediately.Specifically, the First Lady “flashes a winning smile that says very clearly, ‘Let’s move on.’” Her communications director “looks uncomfortable,” but allows Vogue one small scoop. Biden doesn’t work with a stylist. “It’s all her,” she says.Bid
A loud noise Wednesday night resulted in a community mailbox being blown up in a Sacramento neighborhood. Officials say the apparent explosion inside the mailbox, located near Bradshaw and Calvine roads, is not only dangerous -- but it's also a crime. See more in the video above.
The mystery of monarchs in Florida. Are backyard butterfly gardens helping or hurting?
The French champagne maker Moet Hennessy said on Sunday it would begin adding the designation "sparkling wine" to the back of bottles destined for Russia to comply with a new law, having had to suspend deliveries to make the change. French winegrowers jealously guard the designation "champagne" for the output of the region of the same name, and shun other descriptions. But the law, signed by President Vladimir Putin on Friday, requires all non-Russian producers of sparkling wine, including the French to describe their product as such in Russia on the label on the back of the bottle, although not on the front.
The PSE is just awaiting guidelines from the Philippine SEC and other regulators.
The former detective bonded out of the Fort Bend County jail, where investigators said the crimes initially occurred.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez showed sweet PDA as they visited the Hamptons, where she has a home, over the Fourth of July 2021 weekend.
Andrew Weissman believes that last week's charges against the Trump Org are about sending a warning to employees at the company.
Australia will take 472 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced on Monday, the country's second largest team for an overseas Summer Games. Some of the 254 women and 218 men who will compete in 33 sports are already in Japan making their final preparations for the Games, which were postponed for a year because of the global health crisis. The new coronavirus has severely disrupted qualifying and Australia's travelling contingent--second in size only to the 482 who went to Athens in 2004--might have been larger but for opportunities denied by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m lucky enough to have a relatively stable family that does not discriminate against me at home, but not everyone has that privilege,” a teen in rural North Carolina shared.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback has signed an endorsement deal with a popular chicken franchise.
After hundreds of unmarked graves were found at Canada’s former Catholic-run residential schools, churches in First Nations territories have been destroyed by suspected arson Firefighters inspect the damage at the burned-out Roman Catholic St Jean Baptiste church in Morinville, Alberta, Canada. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images For more than a century, the clapboard church set amid rolling hills in western Canada has been a spiritual home to the Upper Similkameen Indian Band. To build St A
These can help you get things done.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyFollowing Britney Spears’ heart-wrenching testimony last month, which made clear just how badly the judicial system has failed her, many questioned how a mega-famous 39-year-old woman who had a Las Vegas residency, released multiple hit albums, was an early investor in Uber, runs a billion-dollar perfume business, and was a judge on a live TV show got to a point where she was begging for a phone call with a judge to simply hear her side.Shockin