Arrests made after drive-by shooting

Aug. 27—VALDOSTA — Two arrests were made Thursday after a drive-by shooting incident in the city, police said.

At 5:15 p.m., detectives with the Valdosta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle heading north in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road, a police statement said.

The driver of the vehicle quickly turned the car in front of another vehicle traveling southbound on Bemiss, causing a traffic accident, the statement said. After the accident, the driver and a passenger ran from the vehicle; after a brief foot pursuit, both were apprehended without incident, police said.

After detectives made the traffic stop, someone called E911 to report hearing gunshots in the area of the 1700 block of Ricardo Street. When police arrived on the scene, a victim reported sitting on the front porch when a vehicle rode by the house and people in the vehicle began shooting at the house, the statement said.

A juvenile at the residence was grazed by a bullet in the arm but he refused medical treatment and did not want to pursue charges against anyone for shooting him, which was confirmed with his guardian, police said. There was damage to the residence that was caused by a bullet.

Witnesses described the offender's vehicle as being the same type of vehicle that detectives had stopped on Bemiss Road. Through investigation, it was determined that the driver was involved in the incident on Ricardo Street, police said.

Detectives recovered two firearms from the vehicle, the statement said. They also recovered other evidence in the vehicle that connected the driver to the shooting, according to police.

Kyveon Harris, 19, of Lowndes County is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer plus traffic offenses, while Jaden Jackson, 17, of Lowndes County is charged with felony possession of a firearm while under 18 years of age and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, the police statement said.

"I am proud of the work that our officers and detectives did with identifying that these two cases were related and ensuring that the offenders were taken into custody," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.