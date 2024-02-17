Arrests made after drones flying around federal prison investigated

Feb. 17—By GREG JORDAN

WELCH — An investigation into drones allegedly taking illicit drugs into a federal prison has led to multiple arrests along with drug and conspiracy charges, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

The case started in November 2023 when the McDowell County Sheriff's Office was contacted by officials from the Federal Corrections Institution-McDowell to help with an ongoing issue of increased drone activity around the federal prison, according to Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy.

The sheriff's office agreed to provide assistance to the prison, Muncy said. In December 2023, the sheriff's office started receiving multiple tips about drone activity around the prison.

The following arrests have been made with co-operation from the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment and the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Muncy said Friday.

Many of the charges involved attempts using drones to carry drugs into the prison.

All of the suspects were incarcerated Friday in jails across the state, Muncy said. — Jose Enrigue was arrested Dec. 13, 2023 and charged with attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, attempt to unlawfully operate an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) and felony conspiracy. Magistrate Mark Shelton set a $20,000 cash-only bond. — Dominguez Santos was arrested Dec. 13, 2023 and charged with attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, attempt to unlawfully operate an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) and felony conspiracy. Magistrate Mark Shelton set a $20,000 cash-only bond. — Arturo Gallegos was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, attempt to unlawfully operate an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone), possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and felony conspiracy. Magistrate Richard VanDyke set a $50,000 cash-only bond. — Miguel Piceno was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, attempt to unlawfully operate an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone), possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and felony conspiracy. Magistrate Richard VanDyke set a $50,000 cash only. — Francisco Gonzalez was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, attempt to unlawfully operate an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone), possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I Controlled substance and felony conspiracy. Magistrate Richard VanDyke set a $50,000 cash-only. — Bailey Sexton was arrested on Feb.6 and charged with attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, attempt to unlawfully operate an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone), felony conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Magistrate Mark Shelton set a $40,000 cash-only bond. — A juvenile was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, attempt to unlawfully operate an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) and felony conspiracy. A detention hearing was conducted by Magistrate Mark Shelton. — Hector Luis was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with obstructing an officer, fleeing from officer on foot, assault on officer, battery on officer, unauthorized use of an unmanned aerial vehicle, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, terroristic acts and felony conspiracy. Magistrate Richard VanDyke set a $150,000 cash-only bond. — Raymond Saez was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with obstructing an officer, fleeing from officer on foot, assault on officer, battery on officer, unauthorized use of an unmanned aerial vehicle, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, terroristic acts and felony conspiracy. Magistrate Richard VanDyke set a $150,000 cash-only bond. — Rivera Gamalier was arrested Feb. 9 on charges of being a fugitive from justice from Pennsylvania. Pending charges included unauthorized use of an unmanned aerial vehicle, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, terroristic acts and felony conspiracy. He was being held without bond as a fugitive. — Frank Salgado was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with no operators, no insurance, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, unauthorized use of an unmanned aerial vehicle and felony conspiracy. Magistrate Richard VanDyke set a $50,000 cash-only bond.

On Feb. 9, sheriff's deputies were conducting an investigation related to drone activity near the prison. At this time, an individual began to flee from officers on foot, according to the sheriff's office statement. One person, Jose Sanchez Rodriguez, 29, of Louisville, Ky. fled and there was an outstanding warrant for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, unauthorized use of an unmanned aerial vehicle and felony conspiracy.

Deputies found Rodriguez deceased Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., Muncy said. The body will be sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has conducted meetings with the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the United States Attorney's Office concerning the investigation and prosecution of these matters to ensure the protection of citizens of McDowell County and employees of FCI-McDowell, Muncy said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

