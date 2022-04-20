Arrests made, drugs found after man displays gun in public in Victorville

Sheriff's deputies seized guns and narcotics after responding to a call of a man displaying a gun in a car in Victorville.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that around 5:57 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call of someone inside a vehicle displaying a firearm in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 14800 block of Bear Valley Road.

The area is located between Mariposa Road and Cottonwood Avenue east of Interstate 15.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the driver, Jacob Fernandez, 19, who had a concealed firearm inside the front door panel of the vehicle. Also, passenger Gabriel Luna, 24, who had a concealed firearm on his person, sheriff’s officials reported.

Two additional passengers, Armando McElroy, 20, and Terry Lopez, 20, were also inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, several individually packaged pills were found along with a digital scale, the sheriff’s report said.

Fernandez and Gabriel Luna were arrested on five felony charges including possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, altering a firearm’s identification mark and carrying a loaded handgun by a non-owner.

McElroy and Lopez were each arrested on two felony charges, including the possession of a controlled substance for sale and the transporting/selling of a controlled substance.

Fernandez and Luna remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Tuesday. A bail amount of $100,000 was set for Fernandez while Luna’s bail amount was $25,000, booking records show.

Both Fernandez and Luna were scheduled to appear on Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court, according to booking records.

The superior court website was unavailable on Tuesday evening.

McElroy and Lopez were both released on Sunday, booking records showed.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

