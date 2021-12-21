Arrests made at DUI and driver’s license checkpoint. What else did Merced police find?

An end-of-weekend DUI checkpoint resulted in multiple arrests as well as the recovery of a loaded handgun and bulletproof vest in Merced, according to authorities.

The operation, which also checked on driver’s licenses, was conducted by officers from 7 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 16th Street, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Police said 300 vehicles and drivers were contacted, leading to three arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence. There were 13 people arrested on suspicion of driving without a license, another who was accused of driving on a suspended license and one on suspicion of reckless driving. Five vehicles were towed.

According to police, Emilio Martin-Ambrocio, 26, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving without a license and an outstanding warrant. Police said his blood alcohol content measured .09%.

Carlos Ayala, 42, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with no headlights on. According to police, his blood alcohol content measured .20%, about 2.5 times the legal limit.

Enoc Masis, 38, was arrested on suspicion of a drug-related DUI as well as allegations of being a convicted felon in possession of loaded handgun, possession of narcotics and being a convicted felon in possession of bulletproof vest, according to police.

Authorities said officers arrested Elias Herrera-Rodriguez, 25, after they said he was found doing burnouts a short distance away from the checkpoint, on top of a parking garage at 605 W. 18th St. Herrera-Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Police said Herrera-Rodriguez was previously arrested and his vehicle impounded for doing burnouts in the same location Nov. 6, 2021.

Funding for the checkpoint, authorities said, was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety.