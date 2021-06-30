Arrests made in Dupont shootout

Jun. 30—JEFFERSON COUNTY — Multiple arrests have been made as the result of an investigation into a shooting death that occurred on June 22, 2021, in Dupont, Indiana.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police and the Jefferson County Prosecutor's office began the investigation in the early morning hours of June 22, 2021, when a 9-1-1 call came in alleging shots had been fired at a residence.

According to the probable cause affidavit, multiple individuals alleged to be involved in criminal gang activity went to the property in Dupont with the alleged intent to beat up a man and take his personal property.

Five men were reportedly armed with multiple weapons when they entered the property in search of the man. Shots were exchanged, and a bullet struck one of the individuals in the group during the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Dustin Lindner, 35, of Georgetown, Kentucky.

In all, five people have been arrested and charged in conjunction with the shooting and are in police custody, including:

Jason W. Brewer, 34, who faces preliminary charges of murder, attempted murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, obstruction of justice, and a criminal gang enhancement;

Gary Fletcher, 40, who faces preliminary charges of murder, attempted murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, obstruction of justice, and a criminal gang enhancement;

David K. Faulkner, 52, who faces preliminary charges of murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, and a criminal gang enhancement;

Michael Karnuth, 32, who faces attempted preliminary charges of murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, obstruction of justice, and a criminal gang enhancement;

Jordan Lowe, 26, who faces preliminary charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, and a criminal gang enhancement.

Those arrested are suspected members of the motorcycle clubs "The Pagans" and "The Warlocks" and were allegedly upset that the victim had patches and tattoos of those clubs but was not a member.

The suspects charged and arrested in this case remain incarcerated pending an initial hearing.

Indiana State Police Detective Nate Adams is the lead investigator in this case and has been assisted by multiple agencies, including the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, the Ohio County Sheriff's Department, the Rising Sun Police Department, the North Vernon Police Department, the Hamilton County (Ohio) Sheriff's Department, the Butler County (Ohio) Sheriff's Department and the Cincinnati Fugitive Task Force.

All charges filed in this case are merely allegations and all suspects are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. — Information provided