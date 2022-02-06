Arrests made in fatal shooting; blizzard: Top 5 stories in the Brockton area last week

BROCKTON — A historic snowstorm brought heavy snow and winds to the Brockton area and the South Shore, which were hit the hardest by the officially declared blizzard, with many cities and towns receiving more than 2 feet of snow.

A Mansfield woman was charged with manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide in the death of a Boston police officer in Canton.

Brockton police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in which a male suspect was possibly armed at an address on Wyman Street.

The manslaughter conviction of a Pembroke woman sentenced to prison in a fatal 2017 Brockton crash that left a Bridgewater woman dead and others injured was affirmed.

Whitman-Hanson's Lussier twins, Charlie and Cooper, have made an impressive burst onto varsity wrestling scene. Combined, the two freshmen have a 49-2 record in their debut varsity campaigns.

In case you missed it, here are five stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area that resonated with our readers.

Brockton mother and son now charged in connection with murder of 36-year-old father

Greg Grantsis with his daughter 13-year-old Kaylee Grantsis and 10-month-old son Gregory Jr.

A Brockton mother and her son are now facing charges in connection with the November fatal shooting of a father of three, her second son to be charged in the murder, prosecutors said. Rula Jones, 27, and his mother, Vanessa Jones, 55, both of Brockton, were in Brockton District Court to face charges in connection with the Nov. 9, 2021, murder of Gregory Grantsis, of Brockton. Rula Jones was arrested in Weymouth and charged with murder. Vanessa Jones was arrested in Brockton and charged with witness intimidation.

Pembroke woman's manslaughter conviction affirmed in 2017 fatal crash that killed Bridgewater woman

The state's Appeals Court has affirmed the manslaughter conviction of a Pembroke woman sentenced to prison in a fatal 2017 Brockton crash that left a Bridgewater woman dead and others injured. Danielle Mastro was found guilty during an October 2019 bench trial of manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Brockton Superior Court Judge Angel Kelly presided. She was sentenced to serve 10 to 13 years in state prison. The conviction stemmed from an Oct. 3, 2017, three-vehicle crash near 179 Quincy St. in Brockton.

Danielle Mastro, center, reads a statement during her manslaughter sentencing in Brockton Superior Court in October 2019.

Stoughton hits snowfall 'jackpot' as Brockton area slammed by blizzard

One could argue there's no winning when it comes to a blizzard, but Stoughton came out on top in the snowfall "jackpot" from Saturday's blizzard. The National Weather Service reported that Stoughton received 30.9 inches of snow as of 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, the highest recorded total in Massachusetts as Jan. 30. The Brockton area and South Shore were hit the hardest by the officially declared blizzard, with many cities and towns receiving more than 2 feet of snow.

A pedestrian walks on Montello Street in Brockton during a historic nor'easter with blizzard-like conditions on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Woman charged with manslaughter in death of Boston cop found outside Canton home

A Mansfield woman has been charged with manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe. Karen A. Read, 41, was arrested by State Police homicide detectives from the Norfolk County district attorney's office. O'Keefe, 46, of Canton, was found unresponsive outside a Canton home and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Raynham native fulfills dream, opens craft shop despite heartbreaking obstacles

Kelly Parker was up against unique and heartbreaking obstacles getting The Craftpreneur, her new craft supplies store, open. It all started in 2020 when the pandemic hit. Parker, 32, was attending nursing school, which soon converted curriculums for online learning. She then found online learning wasn't for her. So in September 2020, Parker decided to quit nursing school and began thinking about other career paths. She talked it over with her mother, real estate agent Diane Parker, and proposed the idea of starting a crafting business.

Kelly Parker is the owner of The Craftpreneur, 1470 New State Highway (Route 44), Raynham, seen here on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

