Arrests made in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

Police arrested two people in connection with the slaying of renowned Migos rapper Takeoff, who was “an innocent bystander” when he was fatally shot last month, Houston authorities said Friday.

Patrick Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news conference.

“We were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, and that’s why he’s being charged with murder,” Houston Police Department Sgt. Michael Burrow said.

The other suspect, Cameron Joshua, was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, the chief said.

“He was there on the scene, and he was in possession of a weapon,” Finner said. “He’s a felon.”

News of the arrests came one month after Kirshnik Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, was killed on Nov. 1 outside a downtown Houston bowling alley. He was 28.

Officials said Takeoff and Quavo, 31, another member of Migos, were at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling. Gunfire erupted near the entrance after the party ended, police said.

Takeoff died due to penetrating “gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” according to a Harris County Medical Examiner report.

During Friday’s news conference, Burrow said an argument outside of the bowling alley following a dice game led to the shooting.

“I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside,” Burrow said. “He was not armed, he was an innocent bystander.”

“Definitely wrong place at the wrong time, no evidence whatsoever to say anything different,” Finner added.

Police would not discuss if Clark and Joshua knew Takeoff, or if they were invited to the private party.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to officials.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, and a cousin, Offset, or Kiari Kendrell Cephus, 30. Migos emerged as a group in 2008 but didn’t make it big until 2013, when it released its massive hit “Versace,” which became even more popular when Drake appeared on the remix.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, although Takeoff was not on its multiweek No. 1 “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Migos put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Takeoff also released a solo album, “The Last Rocket,” in 2018.

Reactions of shock and devastation poured in from fans and musicians alike when news broke of his death.

“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” the rapper Drake wrote, captioning an Instagram photo of him and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now.”

Chance the Rapper shared a photo of himself with members of Migos on Twitter, writing: “It goes without saying that I’m broken hearted and confused ... But I have to say Take is a one of a kind friend that would always acknowledge you, always make sure you was good and would always tell you keep God first. Man I wish I had more times to see u on this earth.”

One month before his death, Takeoff danced alongside Quavo at a listening party for their new album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.” The new album was supposed to be the next step in Takeoff’s already illustrious career.

“I spoke to Takeoff’s mother early this morning,” Finner said Friday. “We lost a good man, and I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting him but everybody, the hundreds of people I talked to, spoke on what a great individual he was.”

