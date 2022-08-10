Arrests made in fatal shooting of off-duty rookie police officer in Downey

Multiple arrests have been made in connection to Monday's fatal shooting of an off-duty rookie Monterey Park police officer in Downey, Downey Police Capt. Scott Loughner said on Wednesday.

Gardiel Solorio, 26, was killed in the parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping mall, according to the Downey Police Department.

Authorities are expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles to release further information about the arrests, Loughner said.

Solorio was a fresh-faced rookie who joined the Monterey Park Police Department in July after graduating from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Academy. The young officer's career came to an abrupt end when he was gunned down while in a parking lot outside of an LA Fitness gym in Downey on Monday afternoon.

First aid was administered, but Solorio was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Solorio was remembered by his colleagues and friends “tough as nails” and “destined for bigger things."

According to a GoFundMe page organized by Solorio’s sister-in-law, Wanda Marie Lane Solorio, Gardiel Solorio was the youngest of 13 children and a first-generation college graduate who had just achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.

"He was and has always been [a] true American success story,” Wanda Marie Lane Solorio wrote.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.