Arrests made in fatal Valdosta shooting

Jul. 23—VALDOSTA — Two arrests have been made in connection with a Monday homicide in Valdosta, police said Thursday.

Da'briana Reynolds, 19, of Valdosta was charged Tuesday with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the shooting death of Kileal Floyd, 21, of Valdosta, a police department statement said.

Jakhari Daniels, 21, also of Valdosta, was charged the same day with hindering the apprehension of a criminal and tampering with evidence, the statement said.

At 10:28 p.m. Monday, police responded to a convenience store in the 700 block of East Park Avenue following an E911 call about someone being shot, a previous police statement said.

An officer in the area heard gunshots, arrived on the scene seconds later and aided the victim.

EMTs took the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.

The offenders were familiar with the victim; however, police said the motive for the killing is not being released as the investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with knowledge about this shooting to contact the police Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145; or call the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.