Arrests made, firearms recovered after 7 shot in Dorchester

Natalie Khait,Julianne Lima
Seven people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting at the Caribbean Festival in Dorchester Saturday morning.

According to police, a call for reports of shots fired came in around 7:45 a.m. at Blue Hill Ave. and Talbot Ave.

All victims were taken to the hospital and police say their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police tell Boston 25 they have recovered multiple weapons and several arrests have been made.

The Caribbean Festival is still going on.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn released the following statement regarding the shooting:

“Today’s mass shooting highlights the gun violence crisis we are facing in the city. This is a public health and public safety emergency. Boston Police are confiscating and recovering guns at an alarming rate throughout the neighborhood. Now is the time to come together and develop a gun violence strategy in Boston,” Flynn said.

Flynn also added that the parade should be canceled, “Note: Due to the shooting this morning, the parade should be canceled.”

Boston 25 crews also observed the window of a Boys & Girls Club Van shot out.

The shooting is active and no additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

