Arrests made, firearms recovered after shooting in Dorchester that injured 7 people

Boston police are responding to a shooting that injured 7 people in Dorchester at the Caribbean Festival.

According to police, a call for reports of shots fired came in around 7:44 a.m. at Blue Hill Ave. and Talbot Ave.

All victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell Boston 25 they have recovered multiple weapons and several arrests have been made.

The festival is still going on.

The shooting is active and no additional information is available.

MORE: A look at the aftermath of mass shooting at Caribbean Festival. @bostonpolice say 7 people shot, several people arrested, multiple guns recovered. All victims expected to survive.



You can see the shot-out window of a Boys & Girls Club Van near Dorchester scene@boston25 https://t.co/AvErOY8A6Y pic.twitter.com/0UrIw4X1nb — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) August 26, 2023

BREAKING: @bostonpolice confirm 7 people shot at Caribbean Festival in Dorchester around 7:45 AM. None of their injuries are life-threatening.



Police tell me they have recovered some guns and made some arrests @boston25 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) August 26, 2023

BREAKING: @bostonpolice are responding to an ACTIVE shooting in Dorchester.



I’m told at least 5 people have been shot at Blue Hill Ave. & Talbot Ave. during Caribbean Festival this morning @boston25 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) August 26, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

