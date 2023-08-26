Arrests made, firearms recovered after shooting in Dorchester that injured 7 people

Natalie Khait,Julianne Lima
Boston police are responding to a shooting that injured 7 people in Dorchester at the Caribbean Festival.

According to police, a call for reports of shots fired came in around 7:44 a.m. at Blue Hill Ave. and Talbot Ave.

All victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell Boston 25 they have recovered multiple weapons and several arrests have been made.

The festival is still going on.

The shooting is active and no additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

