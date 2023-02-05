Arrests made following NYC 90-year-old candy store owner attack

Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violently attacking a New York City candy store owner, according to reports.

Luis Peroza, 39, and Gerald Barth, 55, were arrested for the assault of 90-year-old Ray's Candy Store owner Ray Alvarez, according to the New York Post.

Alvarez said he stepped outside his store on Avenue A in the East Village around 3 a.m. Tuesday to get some fresh air when a man carrying a six-pack of soda and another male approached him and asked if he wanted to buy it.

Alvarez said he declined the offer, and the men got very mad.

The man then struck Alvarez on his face with a rock attached to a belt, the New York Police Department said. Alvarez was injured in the eye and sustained a laceration to the head. He refused medical treatment.

"I did expect that he was really going to kill me," Alvarez said.

Barth was arrested Wednesday, according to the Post. Peroza was charged Friday night with assault, FOX 5 reports.

"I feel good," Alvarez told FOX 5 Thursday afternoon. He told the station he still can not chew food, and is worried his jaw may be broken. He has not gone to the doctor.

Alvarez came from Iran in the 1960s and became a U.S. citizen. His shop is open 24 hours.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.