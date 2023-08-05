Arrests made in Gaston County dogfighting operation

Two arrests have been made in a dogfighting operation out of Gaston County, officials report.

Gaston County Police detectives arrested Henrique Durant and Ukema Miller of Gastonia on Saturday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 14 dogs rescued from alleged dogfighting operation in Gaston County

Durant faces 15 counts of Felony Dog Fighting and 15 counts of cruelty to Animals. He is held on a $150,000 secured bond.

Miller has been charged with one county of Misdemeanor Animal Cruelty and is on a $5,000 secured bond.

On Wednesday, Gaston County Police detectives and the Humane Society of the United States searched a home on the 900 block of East 6th Avenue in Gastonia.

Fourteen dogs were found at the residence and were rescued by the HSUS and taken for medical treatment.

Three days later, police arrested Durant and Miller.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. J. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

