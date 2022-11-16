Arrests made in Halloween night shootings

Nov. 16—HIGH POINT — Police have arrested one man and three juveniles in a drive-by shooting along an east High Point street on the evening of Halloween in which two other juveniles were wounded.

The High Point Police Department on Tuesday afternoon announced that officers arrested Demont L. Williams Jr., 19, of High Point, on Nov. 8 and the three male juveniles on Monday in the drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive.

Williams was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, as were the three juveniles. The juveniles, whose names weren't released because of their ages, are a 17-year-old from Greensboro and two 17-year-olds from High Point.

During the investigation, officers seized six guns, five of which are confirmed stolen, police say. Officers also recovered six stolen vehicles.

Additional charges are expected for Williams and the three juveniles, police say.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 1400 block of Bridges Drive as children were out trick-or-treating. The two juveniles who were wounded were initially listed in stable condition.