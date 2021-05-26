Arrests made in New Jersey birthday party shooting that left three dead, 11 injured

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal New Jersey birthday party shooting that left three people dead and 11 others injured, police said Tuesday.

Kevin Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and certain persons not to possess weapons, according to a statement from the New Jersey State Police. Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

Investigators have not said if the men are related.

While authorities do not believe Darrell Dawkins pulled the trigger, they have not ruled out if Kevin Dawkins was the suspected shooter, State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele told NBC News.

It's unclear if they have attorneys.

Police responded to a call at 11:50 p.m. ET Saturday in Fairfield Township, New Jersey, about 50 miles south of Philadelphia, where they discovered two people dead at a home. Twelve other people were shot and taken to hospitals.

One of those 12 has since died of her injuries, according to state police. Braylin Holmes, 19, was pronounced dead Monday night at Cooper University Health Care, which brought the death toll to three.

NBC Philadelphia identified the two other victims as Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both from Bridgeton. The conditions of the others were unknown Wednesday.

Details on what led to the gunfire have not been released.