Arrests made in mailbox thefts, Kettering police to give update today

May 19—Kettering police will release information about arrests made this morning in connection with thefts from post office boxes in the area.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. We will update this story as information is released.

A postal service key that unlocks "all Dayton-area mailboxes" was stolen recently, according to a Dayton police incident report. At least seven post office mailboxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering, Centerville and Washington Twp. were recently hit, according to police.

Thousands of dollars worth of checks have been reported stolen from outdoor post office mailboxes to law enforcement officers in Montgomery County, Kettering and Riverside this year.

A rash of thefts were reported earlier this month in Kettering, Dayton and Beavercreek. In Beavercreek, four drop boxes were found open with "mail totes" nearby, according to police.

Outdoor drop boxes typically are not monitored by cameras, according to the authorities.