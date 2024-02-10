Arrests made in missing child case

Feb. 9—On Wednesday, Feb. 7, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation, along with deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Office, arrested and charged Shyanne Nicole Ray, 25, of Clayton, and Joshua Thad Wilkerson, 39, of Abbeville, with two counts each of Chemical Endangerment of a Child.

The charges stem following SBI's investigation into missing 4-year-old Phenix Wilkerson, who went missing at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Shortly after he went missing, an Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued by ALEA's Fusion Center. A multitude of first responders and law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and assisted with the search and rescue. Phenix was ultimately located safe on Sunday, Jan. 14, in the area of Sid Bush Road in Clayton, within Barbour County.

Ray and Wilkerson were booked into the Henry County Jail.

Nothing further is available as the investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Henry County District Attorney's Office.