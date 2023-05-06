Arrests made in missing DeAngelo Allen case

May 5—Anniston police have arrested and charged two people with murder in connection with the disappearance of missing Anniston man, DeAngelo "Dee" Allen.

Nearly eight months after the disappearance of Allen, Gavin Snider, 25, and Keither Snider, 50, were arrested and taken into custody Friday. Both individuals were charged with murder and are being held in the Calhoun County Jail.

"Recent information led to new developments that enabled us to execute search warrants and secure arrest warrants," Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles told an Anniston Star reporter.

The news release states that APD were assisted in what is being considered an active investigation by the 7th Judicial Major Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The 31-year-old Allen was last seen on Sept. 21 when he went missing from the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road.

At the beginning of the year, Allen's disappearance was officially classified as "involuntary" by police. Friday was the first public announcement by police that the case is classified as a homicide.

"The people that murdered my son have been charged. Thanks to Aniyah's law they will not get out," Allen's mother, Adisa Pruitt, stated in a social media post.

News of the arrests erupted over social media just minutes after an announcement by police was made with over 700 shares in less than an hour.

When asked about Allen's character, Pruitt stated the following:

"He was kind and generous. He loved fishing. He would go fishing, cook the fish and feed the community. He loved music. He was always singing or rapping. His kids gave him great joy. He loved them and was so proud to be a father. He was the best hope man," she said.

"Always encouraging others and was happy when those around him succeed. He was funny and could make people laugh: that is what I loved the most about him. He was very close to his siblings. He was super protective of women in his family," she continued.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

"If you have any information on this case please call APD investigations at 256-240-4075," Bowles said.

