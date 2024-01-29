Arrests made in the deaths of 6 in the Mojave Desert

Authorities have made multiple arrests in connection with the deaths of six people whose bodies were found in the Mojave Desert last week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning.

No further details were immediately available. The Sheriff’s Department scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. Monday in San Bernardino.

Five bodies were discovered Tuesday evening when sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check off Highway 395 in El Mirage, about 20 miles northwest of Victorville.

The sixth victim was found Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A SUV is seen riddled with bullet holes and surrounded by evidence markers in the Mojave Desert near Victorville, California on Jan. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

Mojave Desert Slayings

A SUV is seen riddled with bullet holes and surrounded by evidence markers in the Mojave Desert near Victorville, California on Jan. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

This aerial image from Sky5 taken on Jan. 24, 2024, shows evidence markers where several people were found shot to death in El Mirage. (KTLA)

Investigators are seen at the dirt crossroads in the Mojave Desert where the bodies of six people were discovered. Jan. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

News helicopter footage showed the bodies were located around two vehicles. A dark-colored SUV with an Oregon license plate had shattered windows and was riddled with bullet holes. Just yards away, a white minivan was undamaged.

Based on a large number of yellow evidence markers at the scene on Wednesday it appears some, if not all, the victims had been shot, and some were also burned.

Bobby Chacon, a retired FBI Special Agent, told KTLA 5 News last week that the grisly scene appeared to be either gang or drug cartel-related.

“Certainly, by looking at the number of people involved … and how gruesome that they were not only killed but then set on fire, this has some of the earmarks of a gangland-style slaying,” Chacon said.

The identities of the victims had not been released as of Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA 5 News for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.