Arrests made at off-campus party
Mar. 30—MANSFIELD — Town officials expressed continued concern about the behavior of University of Connecticut students following the arrests of multiple individuals at a large off- campus party Saturday.
State police received a complaint of a large party of approximately 100 people at 205 Hunting Lodge Road at approximately 11: 56 p. m. Saturday.
It was reported that people at the party were not social distancing, police said.
State police said Monday that 19- yearold Mikaela Puzzo was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol by a minor.
She was released on a $1,000 bond and is due to appear in Rockville Superior Court on April 14, police said.
According to state police, 21- yearold Christian Vitti was charged with violating an executive order regarding gathering size restrictions, interfering with an officer, permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.
He was released on a $1,000 bond and is due to appear in Rockville Superior Court on April 21, police said.
State police said Vitti was placed under arrest without incident.
Meanwhile, Thomas Bartolotta, 20, who lives at the residence, was issued a written infraction for violating the executive order regarding gathering size restrictions.
According to police, when troopers arrived at the home, they were met by Vitti, who lives at the home.
Puzzo, who state police said was " less than cooperative," threw an alcoholic beverage can, striking a trooper in the back, police said.
According to state police, Puzzo was found to be in possession of additional alcoholic beverages and was placed
under arrest without incident.
State police said Bartolotta helped party attendees arrange sober rides home.
UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said the university received a referral from state police about the party and the alleged violations.
" The university will use that information as part of the student conduct process to determine if any violations of the Student Code of Conduct occurred and any subsequent resolution options," she said.
" Student conduct records are prohibited from release due to federal student privacy laws, so specific action taken involving individuals in the incident or earlier incidents cannot be disclosed.
" However, UConn takes the governor's executive order's provisions very seriously and expects its students to do the same to help protect the health and safety of its campus communities."
No information was available about which of the three individuals are students.
In August, town officials in Windham, Mansfield and other college towns in the state requested the state limit private gathering sizes to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors, which were lower limits than the state had in place at the time.
Those individuals were concerned about the potential for off-campus parties causing the spread of COVID- 19.
Large campus parties are traditionally held off- campus in the beginning of the school year.
" It's unfortunate that a certain number of kids are exercising poor judgment," Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth said.
He noted, as the weather warms up, students like to congregate but " we're living in different times that warrant different behavior."
" This behavior unfortunately puts the participants at risk, puts members of their families at risk and puts members of the community at risk," Aylesworth said.
He said he appreciated the work done by the resident troopers, who immediately notified the town about the situation.
UConn students spoke about their concerns related to the arrests made in connection with the off- campus party.
Freshman Mario Boozang of Middleton, Mass., said it was disappointing to hear about the behavior of the students and the arrests.
"If they get COVID and come back, their entire floor has to quarantine for two weeks," he said, referring to a situation in which the students live on- campus.
Saturday's party comes after police had to break up another potential COVIDspreading party off-campus on March 6. That one was 106 Birch Road.
