Arrests made over alleged social media threats

Jan. 31—OTHELLO — An unidentified man and two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of second-degree possession of firearms on Jan. 27 following an alleged threat against Adams County Juvenile Services personnel.

A post from the Adams County Sheriff's Office said the threats were posted on social media. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner declined further comment on the case Tuesday.

The ACSO post said the social media posts were reported as being gang-related and involved threats to kill people identified as rival gang members as well as juvenile services employees.

The two juveniles were arrested on the firearms charge and suspicion of felony harassment, cyber harassment and criminal gang intimidation.

A loaded firearm was found at a residence connected with the case, which is still under investigation.

The ACSO expressed thanks to ACJS and the Othello Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.