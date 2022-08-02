Arrests made in overnight robbery, home invasion in Hampstead

Aug. 2—HAMPSTEAD — Police say two arrests were made in connection with an overnight convenience store robbery and subsequent home invasion.

Deputy Chief Robert Kelley said in a statement that officers were called to Extra Mart, 416 Emerson Ave., for a reported armed robbery just after 2 a.m. Responders were told that a man entered the store with a gun and took off in a dark-colored sedan.

Within 20 minutes, police said they were able to find the car on Route 111, where a short pursuit ensued when the driver refused to stop.

Police said the driver turned onto Hickory Road and into a driveway. Then, a male passenger allegedly put a handgun to the head of the driver, a woman.

The car sped off, police said, and was lost.

At 2:40 a.m., Hampstead officers were sent to Wellington Drive for a reported home invasion involving several people held at gunpoint, Kelley explained.

He said the same car involved with police earlier was found in the driveway.

Police have identified the man as Jose Robles, 39, with a last-known address in Taunton, and his accomplice, Camille Knox, 37, most recently of Athol. She told police that the two are engaged and currently homeless.

Robles attempted to leave the home multiple times in the homeowner's vehicle, police said, and also held a BB gun to one person's head.

"Officers on scene were able to contain the situation and keep the vehicle from exiting the garage area," Kelley said. "During the stand-off members of the home were able to flee to safety, to include the homeowner's children and their grandmother."

The last hostage was freed at 4:32 a.m., when police were told that Robles took "an unknown number of pills and possibly passed out."

With the assistance of a drone, members of the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit were able to enter and take Robles into custody without physical harm to anyone, according to police.

Officers said Knox left the home at her own will. She is charged with being an accomplice to armed robbery, disobeying an officer and driving with a suspended license.

Robles faces charges for armed robbery, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, criminal restraint, burglary and resisting arrest.

In addition to the many agencies who assisted at the scenes, Kelley said, "Hampstead Police Department would also like to commend the Extra Mart store clerk and the family members of the Wellington Drive home for their bravery and composure during an incredibly volatile situation."

The investigation remains ongoing, he said, and more charges could be brought.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Hampstead police at 603-329-5700.