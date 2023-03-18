Arrests made in police chase starting in Brockton and ending in Milton

Arrests were made early Saturday morning after a police chase starting in Brockton ended in someone’s front yard in Milton.

According to state police, a trooper tried to stop a car traveling northbound on Route 24 in Brockton. The suspect refused to stop.

After deploying stop sticks, and disabling two tires, the vehicle stopped in a yard at 68 Trout Brook Ave., police said. The occupants were immediately arrested.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

