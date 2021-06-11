Arrests made in recent vehicle thefts

Jun. 10—Law enforcement officers investigating unrelated vehicle thefts have made recoveries in two recent cases and have filed charges against persons found in possession of the stolen cars and trucks.

In an investigation that began in Putnam County, a Monterey man was arrested near Mayland in a 2002 Dodge pickup that had been reported stolen from Maranatha Lane to Crossville Police the morning of May 28.

Deputy James Wyatt wrote he was dispatched to meet with the Putnam County deputy on Junior Camp Rd. at Hwy. 70 N. where he found Levi Dalton Stamps, 18, 209 W. Robbins Lane, Monterey, in possession of the truck. Deputies also found a substance they identified as .6 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Stamps is charged in Cumberland County with theft of property (possessing a stolen vehicle) and possession of meth. Bond was set at $16,000.

On May 30, sheriff's deputies received information of the whereabouts of a GMC Yukon pickup that had been reported stolen in McMinn County. The vehicle was found parked at the Dollar General Store parking lot in the 7000 block of Lantana Rd.

Dwayne Levon Smith, 46, 192 Rachel Rd., was identified as one of the men sitting in the vehicle. Smith told Deputy Tyler Yoder he had purchased the vehicle in Knoxville two weeks earlier but could not provide documentation backing his story.

Further investigation led to Smith being charged with theft of property (possessing a stolen vehicle) and a hold was placed on him from McMinn County on an unknown charge.

