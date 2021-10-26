Arrests made in Russell burglary

Oct. 26—Two men have been arrested — and a juvenile is also in custody — in connection to an Oct. 16 burglary at Matt's Gold and Pawn on Diederich Boulevard in Russell.

Aaron French, 18, of Greenup, and Greyson Sipps, 20, of Flatwoods, are lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center on third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief charges. A juvenile — a 16-year-old male — was taken into custody at the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center on Oct. 21.

Sipps and French were arrested on Oct. 19, according to Russell Police.

Officers began a joint investigation with Ashland Police into the juvenile's involvement. The juvenile had been involved in other criminal investigations in Ashland.

District Judge Paul Craft issued a juvenile pickup order on Oct. 21, and he was located on Crooks Street in Ashland by APD's criminal investigations unit and Russell officers. APD and RPD seized items related to other criminal activities that had occurred in Ashland. Charges are pending on those investigations.

This is an ongoing investigation by both the Ashland and Russell police departments.