Arrests made after SC teen is found shot, left to die in metro Atlanta neighborhood, deputies say
Two men have been arrested after officials say they shot a teenager and left him to die.
On Tuesday, Hall County Sheriff officials said that deputies received reports of a person shot on Walker Drive near Chicopee Street around 4:30 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When deputies arrived, they located 18-year-old Junior Gabriel Linares of Greenville, South Carolina, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Linares was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.
During the investigation, deputies recovered a handgun determined to be the weapon and interviewed individuals in the area at the time of the shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
2 shot and killed inside Georgia Walmart, murder-suicide investigation underway, police say
‘You got me messed up:’ Fulton commission meeting gets fiery as sheriff asks for more money for jail
Find My iPhone app helps Atlanta police locate stolen vehicle with young child inside
On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., investigators arrested 18-year-old Victor Alejandro Flores and 18-year-old Anthony Rebollar, both of Gainesville.
Both men were charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of THC oil.
Flores was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Both men remain in the Hall County Jail with no bond.
The case remains under investigation.
IN OTHER NEWS: