Arrests made in seizure of five pounds of methamphetamines

The Sandusky County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security, working with nine other law enforcement agencies, made arrests in Bellevue and Clyde of four individuals that included the confiscation of more than 5 pounds of methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and guns.

"It is very likely that some local users will be impacted by this seizure, as we believe that these drugs were used to supply the local area. Therefore, many users may seek illicit drugs somewhere else which could lead to an increase in overdose," Sandusky County Drug Task Force Commander Dean Bliss stated in documentation related to the events. "Often a large seizure of fentanyl can cause a shortage. This has the potential to introduce more potent variants of the drug due to traffickers now having to outsource. Please be aware as we ask our local partners to be proactive and saturate relevant locations with Narcan, prevention and treatment educational efforts."

A search warrant was executed Sept. 26 at 213 S. Buckeye St. in Bellevue. The resident, Joseph Mira, 32, was arrested for what officials said was being in possession of a defaced firearm and taken to the Huron County Jail. The Bellevue Police Department and the Sandusky County Drug Task Force were assisted by the Huron County Sheriff's Office, Clyde Police Department, Norwalk Police Department, Ohio National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Sandusky County Prosecutors Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

On Thursday, two more related search warrants followed and were executed. The first, at 5501 County Road 175, in Clyde, resulted in the confiscation of drugs, drug paraphernalia and guns.

The second Thursday warrant was executed at 4242 County Road 231, in Clyde, where 5 pounds of methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and several firearms were confiscated, according to law enforcement officials. Arrested was Jeremy Ferkel, 44, charged with having weapons under disability. He was transported to the Sandusky County Jail. Three others also in the residence were arrested on unrelated local arrest warrants.

The Sandusky County Drug Taks Force and Homeland Security were assisted in the second round of search warrant executions by the Bellevue Police Department, Clyde Police Department, Fremont Police Department, Sandusky County Sheriff's Office, Huron County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa County Drug Task Force, Ohio National Guard Counter Drug Task Force and the Sandusky County Prosecutor's Office.

All results of the execution of the three warrants will be presented to grand juries.

Bliss requests those in immediate need of Narcan call the Sandusky County Public Health at (419) 334-6377 and ask to be connected with the Save a Life Naloxone Program.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Sandusky County Drug Task Force led multi-agency drug seizures