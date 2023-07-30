Arrests made after SWAT team called in

Jul. 30—Albert Lea police arrested three people Saturday morning on College Street after responding to a report of an unwanted person inside an apartment.

According to a news release, police were dispatched at 9:35 a.m. to 406 W. College St.

Officers determined that one of the individuals inside was Donald Maurice McCormick, 27, of Albert Lea, who had two felony warrants.

When officers attempted contact at the residence's front door, there was no response. An Albert Lea officer outside of the house reportedly saw McCormick stick his head out of a window and go back into the residence.

The release stated the South Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team was called in to assist and officers negotiated to have McCormick and others exit safely.

Ultimately, McCormick was taken to the Freeborn County jail on his warrants, with additional charges pending.

Police also arrested Samantha Elise Gunhammer, 34, of Wells, on a Faribault County warrant. Another adult male was also taken into custody but later released without charges.

Assisting Albert Lea police were the South Central Drug Investigative Unit, Albert Lea Fire Rescue, the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.