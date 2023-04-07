Arrests made in teen triple homicide; sheriff will hold 9 a.m. news conference

Sheriff Billy Woods plans to have a press conference at 9 a.m. Friday at the Emergency Operations Center to announce new information, including arrests, in the Ocklawaha triple murder case.

On Tuesday, Woods spoke to reporters at the same location and provided some information. He said, among other things, that he had 15 detectives working the case and that the killings might have been the work of "hybird" or "wannabe" gangs.

Authorities said two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were found dead between March 30 and April 1. All were fatally shot.

Sheriff Billy Woods taking questions from the press on April 4 about the murder of three teenagers.

One girl was found roadside at Forest Lakes Park, on Southeast 183rd Avenue Road in Ocklawaha, the night of March 30. The next morning, the teen boy was discovered on the side of a road about 5 miles away. The day after that, the second 16-year-old girl was found in a car that was submerged in a body of water in Ocklawaha.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Sheriff Billy Woods will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Friday