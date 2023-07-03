Arrests made in theft of $1 million worth of mailed checks

Two brothers from California have been arrested for the alleged theft of mail containing $1 million in checks.

Police say the checks were stolen from postal drop boxes across metro Atlanta.

The latest theft happened last week at the post office in Flowery Branch.

Police say the two men were spotted tampering with drive-up mail deposit boxes that were outside.

“It’s become common for those with ill intent to place cardboard in the blue receptacle mailboxes and tape it inside, and it creates a trap inside the chute of the mailbox. And they will come back later on and remove the mail from the box.” Flower Branch Deputy Police Chief Todd Templeton said.

An officer pulled over the suspects’ car near the post office.

Inside they found various checks worth more than $1 million.

Stolen checks are often “washed” where the original payee and amounts is erased and new names and amounts are placed on the checks.

Stolen check information is also sold on the dark web.

“I think at last count there are forty victims we have identified so far,” Templeton said.

Police arrested Xavier and Aaron Jackson.

They are accused of mail theft and drug possession.

Police suggest that post office customers place mail into drop boxes inside the post office, which are more secure than drive-up drop boxes.

“It’s unfortunate that we live in a day and time when people try to take advantage of something,” post office customer Ricky Hagen said.

