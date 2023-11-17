Arrests made after two ambulances were stolen this week

UF Health had make calls to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office this week to report some unusual crimes.

Monday, November 13 am EMT was at UF Health when a man, sitting outside the drop-off area, identified as Antorion Jones, asked for help. The EMT told him that they could not help, and continued inside the hospital, leaving the ambulance with the keys in the ignition .

When he returned, the vehicle was gone.

Officers tracked the Vehicle’s GPS to a residence. Upon arrival, the owner of the home told officers that she had just noticed the ambulance in the driveway.

The officers have had multiple calls to service at the residence and knew the man suspected of the theft, 20 year old Antorion Jones.

Reports state that he had been Baker Acted numerous times.

The suspect came outside and was arrested without incident.

Just two days later on Wednesday, November 15 EMTs were transporting a patient from an ambulance into UF Health, leaving the ambulance outside the hospital briefly.

When they returned, they noticed the ambulance was no longer there. The EMTs called their supervisor and other coworkers because they initially thought that somebody had played a prank on them.

They soon realized that the vehicle was stolen and notified security.

The ambulance was able to be tracked to a spot off of east 25th street, with the suspect still in the driver’s seat.

35-year-old Delisha Oxendine was arrested.

